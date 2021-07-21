Judge Doubts Twitter Defamed Man Over Biden Laptop Story

Law360, Miami (July 21, 2021, 9:12 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge expressed doubts Wednesday about a former Delaware computer shop owner's claims that Twitter defamed him when it blocked the New York Post's account over an article about President Joe Biden's son Hunter based on information allegedly found on a laptop left at his store. During an in-person hearing in Miami on Twitter's motion to dismiss, U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom questioned how the social media platform's statements that it was concerned the Post's tweet linking to the article violated its policies against distributing hacked materials could have defamed plaintiff John Paul Mac Isaac. "So the fact they...

