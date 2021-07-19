Ackman-Led SPAC Scraps $4B UMG Deal Amid SEC Pushback

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 9:31 AM EDT) -- Billionaire Bill Ackman's complex $4 billion SPAC agreement to buy a minority stake in music giant Universal Music Group will not proceed in light of skepticism from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the hedge fund manager said Monday. Billionaire Bill Ackman dropped a complex $4 billion SPAC agreement to buy a stake in Universal Music Group on Monday, after the SEC raised concerns about the deal. (Photo by Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images) In a letter to shareholders of the special purpose acquisition company, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd., Ackman said that the federal regulator had raised concerns about "several...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS