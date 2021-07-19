Instagram Wants Out Of Copyright Suit Over Embedding

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 3:25 PM EDT) -- Instagram says it shouldn't have to face a copyright lawsuit from a pair of photojournalists claiming the social media giant wrongly allows news sites and others to easily "embed" posted images, arguing their legal theory is fatally flawed. The company asked a California federal court Friday to dismiss photographers Alexis Hunley and Matthew Scott Brauer's lawsuit, arguing that they "granted Instagram a license to their works when they signed up and posted their photographs on their public Instagram accounts." In technical terms, the lawsuit claimed Instagram is liable for secondary copyright infringement — for inducing such violations, as well as for...

