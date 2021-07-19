Sleepy's Drivers Reawaken Cert. Bid In Longtime Wage Suit

Law360, Trenton, N.J. (July 19, 2021, 6:36 PM EDT) -- Drivers for Sleepy's LLC urged a New Jersey federal court on Monday to grant their latest bid to advance their long-running lawsuit alleging that the mattress retailer denied them benefits afforded to employees, arguing that recent case law backs their argument for class certification. During a hearing held before U.S. District Judge Peter G. Sheridan in Trenton federal court, attorney Harold J. Lichten of Lichten & Liss-Riordan PC pointed to decisions granting class certification to plaintiffs in cases presenting "almost identical circumstances" to the Sleepy's matter. In their 2010 lawsuit, driver Sam Hargrove and others claim that Sleepy's misclassified them as...

