'Billions' Didn't Trade On Wall St. Book, 2nd Circ. Agrees

Law360, New York (July 19, 2021, 12:41 PM EDT) -- Showtime's series "Billions" did not rip off a book about the psychology of risk in financial markets, the Second Circuit said Monday, backing a New York court's finding that similarities between the fictional show and a nonfiction book were too superficial for an author's copyright claims to survive. The Second Circuit said Monday that Showtime and its parent company CBS didn't infringe Denise K. Shull's book about the psychology of risk in financial markets through the show's character Wendy Rhoades. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File) A three-judge panel said the district court was right to toss Denise K. Shull's claim that "Billions"...

