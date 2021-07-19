Traders In Stolen Press Release Case Lose 2nd Circ. Appeal

Law360, New York (July 19, 2021, 3:17 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Monday refused to overturn the convictions of two former stock traders serving prison time for a $30 million scheme to trade on confidential financial information gleaned from stolen, unpublished press releases. A three-judge panel unanimously affirmed a Brooklyn federal jury's 2018 decision to convict Vladislav Khalupsky and Vitaly Korchevsky on five counts each of securities fraud and conspiracy. Prosecutors said the two men traded stocks based on nonpublic company information passed along by Ukrainians who had infiltrated the servers of press release distribution companies PR Newswire, Marketwired and Business Wire. U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie sentenced Khalupsky,...

