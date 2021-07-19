Atty Beats $308K Judgment Over Referral Fee In Med Mal Case

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 3:29 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Monday erased a roughly $308,000 judgment against a Pennsylvania attorney after concluding in a published opinion that a judge improperly found that he unlawfully practiced law in the Garden State by assisting a widow and her lawyers in a medical malpractice action. The appellate panel upended Cindy Johnson's award last year against attorney Frank McClellan in her suit seeking to recover the referral fee he received out of a settlement in the underlying case, finding that his conduct in that matter was permitted under New Jersey's Rule of Professional Conduct 5.5(b)(3)(iv). That rule states...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS