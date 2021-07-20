Fed. Circ. Won't Let ICE Deal Bidder Challenge $277M Award

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 8:33 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has ruled that a bidder's failure to adjust its proposal in response to amendments to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement solicitation for detention services meant the company lacked the legal standing to challenge the awarding of the contract to another business. Asset Protection and Security Services LP's failure to account for ICE's announcement that a tax exemption that had originally underpinned the company's pricing was no longer available meant that Asset Protection had failed to meet a material term of the solicitation, a three-judge panel ruled Monday in a precedential decision, affirming a Court of Federal Claims ruling....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS