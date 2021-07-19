Judge Snips Claims From Tracking Co.'s Losses Dispute

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 3:05 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge trimmed a location tracking services company's breach-of-contract and bad-faith claims from its dispute with Hiscox Insurance but found the policyholder sufficiently alleged that it justifiably relied on the insurer's misrepresentations about coverage. U.S. District Judge Mark C. Scarsi found that Lockandlocate LLC could not pursue the breach-of-oral-contract and bad-faith claims because they are based on a supposed promise made by the insurer before the policy was issued. The judge explained that an integration clause in the policy supersedes any supposed oral agreement the insurer made to cover losses caused by a vendor's inability to provide location data....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS