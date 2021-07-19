Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Snips Claims From Tracking Co.'s Losses Dispute

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 3:05 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge trimmed a location tracking services company's breach-of-contract and bad-faith claims from its dispute with Hiscox Insurance but found the policyholder sufficiently alleged that it justifiably relied on the insurer's misrepresentations about coverage.

U.S. District Judge Mark C. Scarsi found that Lockandlocate LLC could not pursue the breach-of-oral-contract and bad-faith claims because they are based on a supposed promise made by the insurer before the policy was issued. The judge explained that an integration clause in the policy supersedes any supposed oral agreement the insurer made to cover losses caused by a vendor's inability to provide location data....

