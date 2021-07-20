Greenspoon Marder Adds Real Estate Partner In Orlando

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 11:30 AM EDT) -- Greenspoon Marder LLP on Monday boosted its real estate practice group with the addition of a new partner in its Orlando office. Michael G. Candiotti moves over to the firm from Latham Luna Eden & Beaudine LLP, where he worked as a partner. "We are thrilled to welcome Michael, who brings an extensive breadth of knowledge and a variety of first-class capabilities to our firm," Michael Marder, the firm's co-managing director, said in a statement. Candiotti advises developers on Florida-based real estate transactions and development, handling matters such as financing, land use, investment and construction. He assists in the development of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS