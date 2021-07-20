House Clears Bills Aimed At Media Diversity, 911 Readiness

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 5:34 PM EDT) -- In a wave of bipartisan bills, the U.S. House passed legislation Tuesday to spur media ownership diversity, improve data on 911 outages, get Americans more engaged in crafting new wireless standards, and more. Lawmakers advanced four bills and a resolution that originated in the House Energy and Commerce Committee, where members have worked for months on bills that could get broad support in the polarized chamber. The bills cleared in a single vote, 319-105, as part of a larger package that included domestic security proposals. One bill, the MEDIA Diversity Act, sponsored by Rep. Billy Long, R-Mo., would require the Federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS