Ill. Policyholders Say Insurer Violated Biometric Privacy

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 5:30 PM EDT) -- An insurer that requires policyholders to upload video messages describing the circumstances around their claims now faces allegations that it violated Illinois' landmark biometric privacy law by failing to first get written consent and make mandated disclosures before collecting users' facial data. A proposed class action filed in Illinois state court on July 15 accuses renters and home insurance provider Lemonade Inc. of failing to get informed consent from Illinois customers before collecting their facial data in those videos, which it then allegedly uses to compare various claims submitted by users and root out fraud. Lead plaintiffs Ebony Jones and Marla...

