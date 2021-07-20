House Votes To Restore FTC Disgorgement Authority

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 8:10 PM EDT) -- A divided House on Tuesday approved a bill that would restore the Federal Trade Commission's power to seek money from scammers and antitrust violators directly in court, moving quickly after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the FTC's claimed authority to recover ill-gotten gains in federal court. A 221-205 vote approved the Consumer Protection and Recovery Act, which would give the FTC explicit authorization for disgorgement, demanding restitution for illegal market behavior. All Democrats were joined in support by two Republicans, Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida and Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey. The four-page bill known as H.R. 2668 gives...

