Ghislaine Maxwell Owes NY $1.6M In Taxes, State Tax Dept. Says

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 5:12 PM EDT) -- Ghislaine Maxwell, former associate of deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, is among the top 250 individual tax debtors in New York, owing nearly $1.6 million, according to a list maintained by New York's tax department. Maxwell owes almost $1.6 million in personal income taxes to the state, the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance said, which puts her at 47 on a list updated monthly and maintained by the department. The tax warrant was docketed on May 12, according to the list. The list was updated and posted online on July 14, according to the department. The British socialite, who...

