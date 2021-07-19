Accor Says Calif. Hotel Can't Have More Time For Ch. 11 Plan

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 6:40 PM EDT) -- French hotel management company Accor SA is asking a Delaware bankruptcy judge to reject a California luxury hotel's request for more time to file its Chapter 11 plan, calling the entire bankruptcy a bad-faith attempt to get out of its management agreement with Accor. In papers filed Friday, Accor said Fairmont San Jose owner SC SJ Holdings should not be given another three months to file its Chapter 11 plan, arguing both that the case was the product of a more than yearlong scheme to ditch Accor and that the law requires the current proposed plan be put to the test...

