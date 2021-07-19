Lumber Liquidators To Settle OT Collective Action For $7M

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 7:23 PM EDT) -- Lumber Liquidators will dole out $7 million to resolve any federal and state wage claims from its workers accusing the retailer of misclassifying its managers and store managers in training as exempt from overtime, according to a motion filed Friday in New York federal court requesting approval of the collective opt-in settlement. The deal extends relief for more than 300 former and current Lumber Liquidators store managers and store managers in training, or SMITs, who worked lengthy hours but did not receive overtime wages due to their exempt status. Counsel representing the workers said they intend to request up to a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS