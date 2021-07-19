ICE Pays $100k To End HIV-Positive Immigrant's Arrest Suit

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 7:33 PM EDT) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will pay an HIV-positive immigrant with a severe mental disability $100,000 to settle claims that he was traumatized by an arrest that a New York federal judge described as "no routine" affair, according to a Monday court filing. Jesus Prado and ICE announced to the court that they were ending a years-old lawsuit alleging that officers arrested Prado at his home without the proper warrant and then denied him proper medical care for months. In addition to the cash payment, the agency agreed to provide Prado two years of deportation relief if he's ordered removed from...

