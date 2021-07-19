Talc Plaintiffs' Attys Fume At Idea J&J Might Use Ch. 11 Tactic

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 7:39 PM EDT) -- Attorneys representing talc injury plaintiffs in some of the thousands of lawsuits related to exposure to Johnson & Johnson products said Monday that the company's purported plan to consider siloing its talc liabilities with a subsidiary and then moving it into bankruptcy is shameful and should be barred by law. In a statement from the law firm Beasley Allen, the firm and its lawyers said that media reports of Johnson & Johnson's alleged bankruptcy plans to contemplate a corporate division would serve to protect the company's assets at the expense of personal injury claimants who have suffered as a result of...

