Major Networks Ask FCC To Clarify Advertisement ID Rules

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 7:16 PM EDT) -- The nation's largest broadcasters are asking the Federal Communications Commission to clarify what length an advertisement must be in order for it to fall under the agency's newly passed rules on disclosure of advertisements by foreign governments. In a petition for clarification filed Monday, the ABC Television Affiliates Association, CBS Television Network Affiliates Association, FBC Television Affiliates Association and NBC Television Affiliates say the FCC's use of the term "traditional short-form advertising" is ambiguous and could potentially be interpreted too narrowly in an enforcement action. In April the FCC passed rules targeting advertisements sponsored by foreign governments on U.S. television and...

