Time To Allow More Streamlined Class Action Notice Formats

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 5:14 PM EDT) -- The content requirements for class notice established by Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 23 and the fourth edition of the Manual for Complex Litigation, as well as relevant state rules and codes, were last updated in 2018 to accommodate the proliferation of the internet and emerging methods of communication. While the 2018 amendments remain applicable and reasonable for a long-form or detailed notice, I would argue that given today's fast-paced, "no time to read" world, these content requirements are inappropriate for short-form notices. 2021 raises the question: Is it necessary to include all required content in a short-form or summary notice?...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS