Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

COVID Vax Requirement Flouts Labor Contract, Teamsters Say

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 5:56 PM EDT) -- An employer's policy requiring workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine before returning to in-person work or face disciplinary procedures violates workers' collective bargaining agreements, a local Teamsters chapter said Monday in a lawsuit brought against one of the country's largest labor health care funds.

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters' Chicago-based Local 743 claims that the Central States, Southeast and Southwest Areas Health and Welfare Pension Fund, known as TeamCare, hastily set a start date for in-person work that fails to give employees sufficient time to get both doses of the vaccine and docks their paid time off until they comply with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!