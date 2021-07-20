COVID Vax Requirement Flouts Labor Contract, Teamsters Say

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 5:56 PM EDT) -- An employer's policy requiring workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine before returning to in-person work or face disciplinary procedures violates workers' collective bargaining agreements, a local Teamsters chapter said Monday in a lawsuit brought against one of the country's largest labor health care funds. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters' Chicago-based Local 743 claims that the Central States, Southeast and Southwest Areas Health and Welfare Pension Fund, known as TeamCare, hastily set a start date for in-person work that fails to give employees sufficient time to get both doses of the vaccine and docks their paid time off until they comply with...

