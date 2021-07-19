Fox News Contributor Settles Suit Alleging Crude Texts

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 9:36 PM EDT) -- Fox News contributor Brittany McHenry reached a settlement and agreed to leave the network Monday, roughly seven months after a New York federal court allowed her to proceed with many of her sexual harassment claims over allegedly crude, sexually charged texts sent by commentator George Murdoch. A spokesman for George Murdoch, who goes by Tyrus, told Law360 that "Tyrus is pleased that the parties have reached a settlement in which the claims against him will be dismissed with prejudice. Tyrus continues to dispute and deny the allegations made against him in the lawsuit and, consistent with that view, will not be...

