Insurer Wants Out Of Holiday Inn Owner's BIPA Violation Suit

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 3:53 PM EDT) -- Aspen Specialty Insurance asked an Illinois federal judge to clear it from an underlying action accusing a Holiday Inn franchisee of improperly collecting employees' biometric data, saying the policy's exclusions bar coverage. Aspen sought a declaration in a complaint filed Monday that it has no duty to defend or indemnify New Crown Holdings in an underlying proposed class action, citing five policy exclusions that preclude coverage to employer liability and illegal recording of confidential information. New Crown, which owns a Holiday Inn franchise in Gurnee, Illinois, held a commercial general liability insurance policy with Aspen. It notified Aspen of the underlying action...

