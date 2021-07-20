Disney Takes Another Swing At Ex-Exec's Severance Claim

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 4:59 PM EDT) -- Disney asked a California federal judge to permanently toss a severance benefits suit by a former Twenty-First Century Fox executive on Monday, arguing she still has not alleged an injury linked to the company and is seeking relief under the wrong portion of the relevant statute. The Walt Disney Co. argued in its Monday motion to dismiss that former vice president Bernadette Paine's second amended complaint for breach of fiduciary duty filed under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act still fails to allege an "injury-in-fact that is traceable to defendant's conduct" or that isn't individual in nature despite the court's dismissal...

