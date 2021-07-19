Walmart Applicant Says Criminal Check System Discriminates

Law360 (July 19, 2021, 11:14 PM EDT) -- A Brooklyn woman hit Walmart with a proposed class action in New Jersey federal court on Monday alleging it unlawfully discriminates against applicants with criminal backgrounds through broad screenings that don't consider evidence of rehabilitation, a practice she says disproportionately harms Black and Latino applicants. Plaintiff Jacqueline Ramos says that she received a job offer from Walmart, but that the offer was rescinded after she disclosed a previous felony conviction during a background check. Ramos argues that Walmart's criminal history screening policy is broad and doesn't take into account evidence of rehabilitation and other circumstances. She also claims that Walmart's screening...

