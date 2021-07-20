5th Circ. Mulls 'Employee' Definition In $3.8M Insurance Fight

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 9:36 PM EDT) -- A Fifth Circuit panel questioned Tuesday whether it could parse the meaning of "employee" under Texas' anti-indemnity statute or if it should send the question to the Texas Supreme Court, in an appeal seeking to reinstate a crane company's lawsuit over a $3.8 million litigation bill. The three-judge panel seemed hesitant to interpret the Texas Legislature's intended meaning of "employee" in the Texas Anti-Indemnity Act, or TAIA, with what one judge characterized as "virtually nothing from the Texas courts on this matter." Maxim Crane Works LP asked the federal appellate court in October 2019 to reverse a Southern District of Texas...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS