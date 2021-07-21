Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Texas Tribe Urges 5th Circ. To Revive El Paso Land Fight

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 7:52 PM EDT) -- The Ysleta del Sur Pueblo have asked the Fifth Circuit to revive their claims to land in El Paso, saying a lower court wrongly found it lacked jurisdiction over the Pueblo's bid to secure ownership of the property based in part on a centuries-old Spanish land grant.

The Pueblo are seeking to overturn a Texas federal judge's January 2020 decision that his court couldn't decide whether the federally recognized tribe's land grant claim to nearly 112 acres in El Paso was valid without confirmation or recognition of title by the federal government.

El Paso asked the circuit court in June to...

