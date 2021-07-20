Manchester City Can't Keep League's Finance Probe Secret

Law360, London (July 20, 2021, 7:16 PM BST) -- Manchester City Football Club and England's top flight soccer league can't keep their ongoing dispute over the club's breach of financial rules secret as their legal battles are a matter of public importance, a London appellate court ruled Tuesday. The Court of Appeal unanimously rejected bids to prevent the courts from publishing details of the Premier League's probe into the reigning league champions following a well-publicized leak detailing its attempts to circumvent financial rules. It can now be revealed that Manchester City has been ordered to give investigators documents requested as part of the league's probe after the club lost arbitration...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS