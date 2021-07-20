Athletes Slam Insurer For Trying To Stop Abuse Arbitration

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 5:03 PM EDT) -- A group of female athletes leveling charges of sexual abuse against USA Taekwondo asked a Colorado federal court to allow arbitration with the organization to proceed despite an effort by its insurer to obtain a blocking order. Heidi Gilbert and four other athletes said Monday that Markel Insurance Co.'s efforts to stop the arbitration proceedings were unsupported by any evidence that the insurer would suffer irreparable harm if the athletes and USA Taekwondo, or USAT, were allowed to enter into arbitration. Describing the insurer's attempts to block the proceedings as a "classic case of putting the cart before the horse," the athletes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS