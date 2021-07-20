Biden Admin. Introduces More Pipeline Cybersecurity Rules

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 5:45 PM EDT) -- U.S. officials on Tuesday directed pipelines carrying hazardous liquids and natural gas that are deemed critical infrastructure to proactively guard against cyberthreats to further protect the nation's energy supply from events like the Colonial Pipeline Co. ransomware attack in May. The new directive from the Department of Homeland Security's Transportation Security Administration outlines a number of security measures that owners and operators of TSA-designated pipelines must adopt. The pipelines are also required to have cybersecurity contingency and recovery plans at the ready in the event of an attack and must conduct a thorough review of their cybersecurity systems to find any vulnerabilities,...

