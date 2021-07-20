Pot Social Media Execs Want Out Of $12M Arbitration Demand

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 7:32 PM EDT) -- Investment management firm Iroquois Master Fund has been hit with a suit by executives of a marijuana-focused social media company who asked the court to find that a $12 million arbitration demand Iroquois brought against them is invalid. MassRoots Inc. CEO Isaac Dietrich and President and Chairman Danny Meeks said in a complaint filed in the Southern District of New York on Monday that they are not bound by an arbitration agreement in a warrant issued by MassRoots that Iroquois purchased from a third party in 2019. The warrant gives Iroquois the right to purchase MassRoots shares for a fraction of...

