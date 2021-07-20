3rd. Circ. Affirms Ex-Biofuel Exec's Fraud, Tax Convictions

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 2:23 PM EDT) -- A former biofuel executive can't undo his convictions for falsely claiming tax credits and other renewable fuel incentives because he didn't prove the government exploited a potential conflict of interest involving his ex-attorney, the Third Circuit said Tuesday. David Dunham Jr., the former owner of Smarter Fuel Inc. who was sentenced to seven years in prison for his convictions, failed to show that the government committed outrageous misconduct by exploiting a potential conflict of interest affecting his then-defense attorney, a three-judge panel said in an unpublished opinion. It's not clear that there was a legitimate conflict of interest, and Dunham didn't...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS