Obama Center Foes Ask Ill. Judge To Block Construction

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 5:34 PM EDT) -- Opponents of former President Barack Obama's planned presidential center in Chicago's Jackson Park urged an Illinois federal judge Tuesday to block construction as they pursue claims that the government conducted too narrow an environmental review that did not properly consider alternative sites. One such site, just to the west of Chicago's Washington Park, is "utterly superior," Richard A. Epstein, one of the attorneys for Protect Our Parks Inc., the Nicholas Park Advisory Council and others seeking a preliminary injunction, told U.S. District Judge John Blakey during a hearing on Tuesday morning. That site would sidestep traffic issues and other concerns the...

