Traders Spoofed Market To 'Rip Off' Others, Ill. Jury Hears

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 8:37 PM EDT) -- Two former Merrill Lynch traders manipulated the precious metals market using a scheme to fake the impression of market supply and demand to execute genuine trades at more favorable prices and "rip off" other traders in the market, prosecutors told an Illinois federal jury as a trial opened Tuesday. During opening trial statements before U.S. District Judge John Lee, the U.S. government told the jury that traders Edward Bases and John Pacilio took the golden rule to buy low and sell high and "turned that rule on its head" by placing fake futures orders that gave other market participants a false...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS