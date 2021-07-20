Clinic Patients Want Class Cert. In Leaked HIV Status Suit

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 5:13 PM EDT) -- Patients of a defunct Atlanta medical clinic asked a Georgia state court on Tuesday to certify a class in their suit alleging it disclosed private information about their HIV/AIDS status and accused the clinic of destroying evidence. The four John Doe plaintiffs want to represent about 370 patients of Pride Medical Inc., which they claim emailed a spreadsheet of their HIV/AIDS status to several "gay-oriented" magazines it advertised with. Pride Medical, which went out of business in late 2015, predominantly tested and treated people in the LGBTQ community for HIV and AIDS, case filings show. The patients' case has been pending...

