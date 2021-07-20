Taylor Swift Says 'Shake It Off' Didn't Copy 'Players,' 'Haters'

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 4:11 PM EDT) -- Taylor Swift is urging a California federal judge to once and for all toss a lawsuit accusing her of ripping off lyrics for her hit "Shake It Off," arguing that the public domain phrases "players gonna play" and "haters gonna hate" are not copyrightable. In a Monday motion for summary judgment, following a recent failed dismissal bid, Swift argued the lyrics are part of urban vocabulary and that her song uses those unprotected phrases in different ways than the song she allegedly stole from, Sean Hall and Nathan Butler's "Playas Gon' Play." Hall and Butler concede the two songs are very...

