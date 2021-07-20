9th Circ. Won't Review Virgin Flight Attendants' Wage Ruling

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 5:05 PM EDT) -- The full Ninth Circuit won't reconsider a panel ruling that upheld most of a $77 million win by flight attendants against Virgin America by holding that federal aviation laws don't preempt California break requirements, while also backing the airline's block-time pay policy, the court said Tuesday. In an order, the court said no judge had requested a vote on an en banc rehearing and that the three judges behind the earlier decision voted to deny a panel rehearing. "The panel unanimously voted to deny the petitions for panel rehearing," the order said. "The full court was notified of the petitions for...

