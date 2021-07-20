FedEx Workers Seek To Certify 60K Class Over Screenings

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 9:48 PM EDT) -- Proposed classes of FedEx packing center employees numbering as high as 59,800 sought certification on Monday over unpaid time from undergoing the company's daily security screening process, arguing that even after the company changed its policies, it still wrongly calculated the extra pay. Former FedEx worker Ernest Cuadra is seeking to certify a number of classes of workers who punched timecards at 36 California facilities, saying the company failed to pay them for the extra time from taking the screenings not just before and after their shifts, but also for meal and rest breaks that all resulted in inaccurate wage statements....

