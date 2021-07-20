Fed. Circ. Dismisses Mic Maker's Fight Over Injunction

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 7:29 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday shot down an interlocutory appeal by Shure Inc., letting stand a lower court's finding that Shure was in contempt of an order barring the Illinois microphone maker from selling one of its products in the midst of a patent lawsuit. A three-judge panel found that it did not have jurisdiction to review a contempt ruling issued by U.S. District Judge Edmond E. Chang back in September, which found Shure was violating a preliminary injunction Judge Chang issued that prevented Shure from continuing to sell its MXA910 microphone amid infringement claims lodged by rival ClearOne. Both U.S....

