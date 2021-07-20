Insurer Fights $1M Award To AECOM Exec Widow At 1st Circ.

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 4:57 PM EDT) -- Reliance Standard Life Insurance Co. told the First Circuit on Monday that a $1 million award to the widow of a former AECOM Technology Corp. vice president should be thrown out because the executive died months after his coverage had expired. Anthony Ministeri automatically lost his basic and supplemental life insurance coverage when an aggressive brain tumor prevented him from working for AECOM for at least 20 hours per week, a condition of his plan. Because he stopped working due to an illness, he could have remained eligible for another year by paying his premiums, Reliance Standard argued, but he died...

