DOL Proposes $15 Minimum Wage Rule For Fed. Contractors

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 9:25 AM EDT) -- Federal contractors are poised to get a $15 minimum wage after the U.S. Department of Labor announced a proposed rule Wednesday to follow through on a presidential executive order that called for a pay bump for those workers. In a notice of proposed rulemaking, the DOL's Wage and Hour Division said it would establish standards and procedures to implement and enforce President Joe Biden's executive order from April that called for raising the minimum wage for federal contractors. "Our proposed regulations to implement the president's executive order will ensure taxpayer dollars uphold the dignity of work and provide a living wage...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS