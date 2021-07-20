Ga. Insurance Chief Seeks Acquittal Of Embezzlement Charge

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 8:09 PM EDT) -- Georgia's suspended insurance commissioner asked a federal court to acquit him of embezzlement charges, saying prosecutors opened his trial with allegations that differed from those they leveled in their indictment. Jim C. Beck said Monday that prosecutors advanced the argument that a company formed by one of Beck's associates didn't perform enough work to justify the payment on invoices it issued. But in the indictment, Beck contended, prosecutors said the company had performed no work at all. The discrepancy warranted acquittal of mail and wire fraud charges, he said. Beck is facing a federal jury on charges that he employed an elaborate...

