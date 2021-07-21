Full 9th Circ. Won't Revisit Wash. Tribal Fishing Decision

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 6:22 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has rejected a bid for rehearing by the Jamestown S'Klallam and Port Gamble S'Klallam tribes, which sought to upend a panel decision against them in their long-running fishing rights dispute with the Lummi Nation. A three-judge panel said Tuesday that it voted to deny the petition for panel rehearing and that no judge in the full Ninth Circuit court has requested a vote on whether to rehear the matter en banc. The panel's brief order gave no reason for its denial. The two S'Klallam tribes in Washington state in their petition revisited a longtime fishing rights dispute against...

