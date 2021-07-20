Fidelity Dodges Pfizer Retiree's Suit Over Lack Of Tax Advice

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 7:28 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Tuesday threw out a Pfizer retiree's claims accusing Fidelity Executive Services of botching his pension payouts by failing to provide him tax information when he used its advisory services to help develop his retirement plans. U.S. District Judge George Daniels shot down Jeffrey Robertson's claims against Fidelity, saying the financial services giant wasn't acting exclusively on Robertson's behalf when it provided investment advice and therefore wasn't liable under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. "The facts, as alleged in the complaint, fail to support a finding that Fidelity is an ERISA fiduciary," Judge Daniels said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS