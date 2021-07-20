NY Official Tells Jury Public Was Taught To Treat Opioid ODs

Law360 (July 20, 2021, 10:30 PM EDT) -- A retired Long Island county public health official described efforts to counteract the opioid crisis, such as educating people on how to administer medication to reverse opioid overdoses, while testifying to a New York state jury on Tuesday in New York's lawsuit accusing drug companies of fueling the opioid crisis. Robert Delagi of New York's Suffolk County Department of Health Services testified that training people who were likely to encounter overdoses, either at work or school, saved time taken up by needing to call 911 and wait for an ambulance. The emergency services professional said that, as time went on, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS