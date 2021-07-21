DC Circ. Won't Stop SpaceX Satellites From Launching

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 6:55 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit won't stop SpaceX from launching more of its Starlink fleet of broadband satellites while rival Viasat challenges the Federal Communications Commission decision that's allowing the Elon Musk-owned company to operate the constellation closer to Earth. The panel said it can't stop the launch because Viasat fell short of the "stringent requirements" it had to meet for a stay. But it will fast track the case, the panel added in its Tuesday order, setting out a plan to have briefing done by the week of Halloween. Besides a briefing schedule, the order for the consolidated appeal — Viasat's and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS