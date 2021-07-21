Rite Aid And Workers Duel For Future Of Uniform Class Action

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 5:21 PM EDT) -- Rite Aid is sparring in a California federal court with a class of 26,000 workers fighting for damages over the company's alleged policy of making employees purchase their own uniforms, with the sides arguing in opposing motions over whether the class's expert evidence should give the workers an early win or cost them their certification. The class argued in its Tuesday motion that the expert evidence and undisputed facts demonstrate that the workers are entitled to a partial summary judgment ruling that the company must pay damages for making employees buy uniform clothing out of pocket. Rite Aid hit back the...

