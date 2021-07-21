Wynn Accuses Insurer Of Stalling In 'Absurd' Footnote Fight

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Wynn Resorts said Tuesday that its insurer's attempt to toss a COVID-19 lawsuit because it has too many footnotes is nothing more than a stall tactic, and the court should not grant the dismissal request over an "absurd" undue burden argument. The Las Vegas casino giant told the Nevada district court that the 85 evidentiary footnotes cited in its lawsuit against Factory Mutual Insurance Co. are related to its COVID-19 claims for three resorts in Las Vegas and Massachusetts, as required, and the insurer's assertions otherwise are baseless. Factory Mutual has answered allegations from footnotes in other lawsuits, Wynn said, which...

