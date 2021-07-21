Ga. Justices To Review Google-Edible Arrangements Ad Fight

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 4:55 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Supreme Court said it will take up an advertising dispute between Google and Edible Arrangements, which alleges that the tech giant violated its intellectual property rights by selling ads linked to the Edible Arrangements trade name. Edible IP LLC, which owns all intellectual property associated with the Atlanta-based Edible Arrangements, had asked the high court to revive its lawsuit against Google over the search engine's auctioning of "Edible Arrangements" as a search term to advertisers for priority placement on its search results pages for those keywords. The Georgia Court of Appeals in January held that Google didn't violate the...

