Shook Hardy Names 3 New Office Leaders Amid Expansion

Law360 (July 21, 2021, 3:48 PM EDT) -- Shook Hardy & Bacon LLP has named new office leaders that will shape its growing presence in the pharmaceutical and environmental industries and continue its expansion across the country, the firm said Tuesday. Amy Cho, a seasoned business litigator, will lead the firm's Chicago office succeeding longtime office managing partner Lynn Murray. Adam Miller, an environmental and toxic tort litigator, will head Shook's St. Louis office, which opened in June. Scott Chesin, an appellate litigator and strategist, will manage the firm's New York office, which opened earlier this year, Shook said in a statement. The leadership changes and additions come at...

